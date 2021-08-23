Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

ACMR opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,235 shares of company stock worth $5,567,231 over the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% in the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.