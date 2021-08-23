Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.7249 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

