Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19. Acerinox has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.35.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.