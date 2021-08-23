Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

SR stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

