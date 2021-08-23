Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Sell

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

SMED opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,456.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,563 shares of company stock worth $2,046,234. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 505.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 117,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

