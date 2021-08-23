Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

