Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). The Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $54.00. 17,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10. The Lovesac has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

