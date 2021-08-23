Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NuCana by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in NuCana during the second quarter worth $59,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

