Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.20). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Glaukos by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $3,130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Glaukos by 105,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Glaukos by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $49.95. 387,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

