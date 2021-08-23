Zacks: Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.76. 683,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $35,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $4,619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $85,615,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

