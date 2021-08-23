Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.66.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.