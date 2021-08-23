Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of -$3.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($3.23). Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,030. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $208.46 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.38.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

