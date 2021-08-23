Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.