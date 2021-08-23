Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.38. 862,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,902. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

