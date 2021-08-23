Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $97.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $100.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $168.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

