Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.97 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce $275.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.62 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $200.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $2,622,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

