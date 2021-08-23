Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $642.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.29 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

