Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 47.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 155,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,012. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

