Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

HOG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

