Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce $4.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce earnings of $4.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the highest is $5.82. Dillard’s reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $31.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.81. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.65. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $209.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

