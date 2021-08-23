Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $49.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

