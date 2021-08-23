Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($1.13). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.