Zacks: Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.01 Million

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report $838.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $831.14 million and the highest is $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

