Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.93 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report sales of $130.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.91 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $522.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $534.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $548.25 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $564.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 76,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

