Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report sales of $378.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.00 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $275.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 324,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

