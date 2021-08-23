Zacks: Analysts Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Globant reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.
Shares of GLOB stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.17. 8,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,517. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.34.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
