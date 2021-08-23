Zacks: Analysts Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Globant reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.17. 8,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,517. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.34.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

