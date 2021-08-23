Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report ($1.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after buying an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,542. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.81.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.