Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report ($1.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after buying an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,542. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.81.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.