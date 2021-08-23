Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.79 Million

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $160.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.68 million and the highest is $162.00 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $669.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.80 million to $689.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $744.73 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $816.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,679,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $225.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

