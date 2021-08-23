Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 9,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,170. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 154,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

