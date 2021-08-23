Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post sales of $113.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the highest is $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $94.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $455.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $456.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

MGIC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 23,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.