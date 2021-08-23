Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce $74.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year sales of $411.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $518.85 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

HGEN stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

