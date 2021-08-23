Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Genasys reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51. Genasys has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

