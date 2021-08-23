Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Enova International reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $650,003. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.03.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

