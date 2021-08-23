Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Enova International reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $650,003. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.03.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.