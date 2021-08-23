Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,465,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

