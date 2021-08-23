Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.46 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

