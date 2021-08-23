Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives $23.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAO opened at $10.05 on Friday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

