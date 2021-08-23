Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VMware by 63.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW opened at $155.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

