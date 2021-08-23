Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 900 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 102.9% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $91.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,685. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

