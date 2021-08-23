Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 900 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET opened at $91.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,256.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $37,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,685. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

