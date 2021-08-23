Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $374,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,854 shares of company stock worth $1,982,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.