Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $353,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

