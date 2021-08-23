YENTEN Market Cap Tops $97,821.12 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $97,821.12 and approximately $9.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.48 or 0.06668860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.94 or 0.01371401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.00376954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00136504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00624742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00335201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00326178 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

