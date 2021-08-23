Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,858 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 4.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.07% of Sysco worth $424,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,630,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.25. 71,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

