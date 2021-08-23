Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $269.16 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $269,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 36,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,055. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

