Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $14.22 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

