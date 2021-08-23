Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.80. 124,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.