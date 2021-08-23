XSGD 24 Hour Volume Hits $25,917.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $25,917.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001467 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.79 or 0.99999618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.00908433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.28 or 0.06516585 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 49,886,272 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

