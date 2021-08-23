Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (XBC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE: XBC) recently:

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

7/30/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

