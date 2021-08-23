Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (XBC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE: XBC) recently:
- 8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.
- 8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.
- 8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50.
- 8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50.
- 7/30/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50.
- 7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.
XBC opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.
In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.
