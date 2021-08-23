Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research firms have commented on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XEBEF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.