Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.24 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $370.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. 69,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,390. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.93.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.